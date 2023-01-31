Three young people die in student flat fire in Andalucía Eight others were affected by smoke inhalation following the blaze in Huelva this Tuesday morning, which is believed to have started in the living room

Three university students, between the ages of 20 and 22, died early this morning (31 January) in a fire that occurred in a flat in the Huelva neighbourhood of Isla Chica, in Andalucía.

Seven other young people who were also in the accommodation managed to escape the flames and are reported to be in good health.

The fire started at around 7.45am at the property in Calle Villanueva de los Castillejos. Several witnesses telephoned the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre to alert them that an apartment on the first floor of a three-storey block was on fire.

Firefighters rescued three people who had been trapped inside the house and who were unconscious when the health workers arrived. Although the three young people were rushed to two separate health centres, all the efforts of the medical staff were in vain. The two girls died on arrival at the Juan Ramón Jiménez hospital, while a young man died at the Infanta Elena hospital.

Smoke inhalation

In addition, another eight people were injured by smoke inhalation. Only one of them required admission to hospital.

Although the investigation is still in its infancy, the first inquiries suggest that the blaze originated from a heater located in the living room of the property and soon spread to the rest of the apartment, especially the kitchen.