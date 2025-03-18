Fourth consecutive storm to arrive in Andalucía on Thursday

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 19:07 Compartir

After storms Konrad and Laurence caused overflowing of rivers and floods in several areas of Malaga province, a new storm - Martinho - will take over from Thursday 20 March onwards. This will be the fourth storm in the last 12 days and the 13th for the season. Wednesday will be a day of respite before another wave of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

According to Aemet (Spain's national meteorological agency), storm Martinho is currently passing over the Atlantic, heading with particularly strong force towards four Andalusian provinces: Almeria, Granada, Huelva and Seville. A drop in temperatures and snow in lower altitudes can also be expected.

Almeria and Granada will be visited by easterly and northeasterly winds of up to 60km/h (force 7). Waves of 2 to 3 metres can be seen on the coast. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in Huelva and Seville, with up to 20 litres expected within an hour.

The Thursday forecast for Spain as a whole predicts "very cloudy or overcast skies with widespread rainfall, which will spread from west to east and which may be locally heavy and persistent in the western half". According to Aemet, showers are unlikely to reach the far east. Temperatures will rise, except in the western third, where they will drop. Strong winds are also expected, especially on the Mediterranean coast.

From Friday to Sunday, the country will remain under the influence of Atlantic low pressure, which will cause widespread rainfall, more abundant in the west of the peninsula, around the Central System and the Aragonese Pyrenees.