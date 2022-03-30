Still too soon to lift the rule about wearing face masks in buildings, says the Junta de Andalucía The virus is still with us and it would be a mistake to think that masks are no longer needed, says Health Minister

The Junta de Andalucía’s Minister for Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, said yesterday (Wednesday) that the time has not yet come to lift the rule that face masks have to be worn inside buildings, and he stressed that they are an effective way of stopping the spread of coronavirus.

In a radio interview, he said the only thing the Junta has been considering is removing the obligation for children to wear masks in class after Easter, to make learning easier for them. He explained that at present there are fewer infections among people under the age of 20 than any other age group.

Although other regions such as Madrid are pushing for the mask rule indoors to be lifted, the Junta de Andalucía is reluctant to follow suit for the moment.

Aguirre believes that lifting the rule would make people think there was no longer any risk, and this is incorrect because the virus is still present and precautions are still needed. In fact, the Junta still recommends wearing masks outside if there are crowds, such as during the forthcoming Easter processions.