Andalucía asks central government to speed up execution of rail freight corridors

José Luis Piedra Seville Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 19:17

The Junta's de Andalucía's minister of public works (Fomento), Rocío Díaz, has asked Spain's central government team to "speed up the execution of the railway corridors in order to make the most of the region's commitment to the logistics industry".

Díaz said that the logistical potential of Andalucía is well-pronounced and shared by everybody. She believes that the region's strategic position "between two continents, with a thousand kilometres of coastline", can turn it "into the great logistics platform of Southern Europe".

Zoom The Junta's de Andalucía's minister of public works (Fomento), Rocío Díaz. SUR

She also added that Andalusian ports have formed an alliance and "no longer compete", working for the greater good of Spain's freight traffic. This process will be further facilitated through the Junta's "ambitious plan, with a budget of more than 170 million euros, for the development of a network that promotes trade and industry through logistics activity".

Among the advances of this plan, Díaz has highlighted the development of the Antequera 'dry port', with an investment of 35 million euros through public-private collaboration. The first companies are already disembarking and work is being done this year on the tender for the 2nd and 3rd phase of the works.

Rocío Díaz has also announced the awarding of the 4.2-million-euro contract for the development of the third phase of the Cordoba logistics area, which will allow direct connection with the El Higuerón railway terminal. The network will continue to advance in 2025 with the tender for the works in the Majarabique area in Seville.