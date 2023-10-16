Spanish police confirm the body found dead between two train carriages is that of missing young footballer

S. González Seville Compartir Copiar enlace

A lifeless body that was spotted between two moving train carriages this Monday morning (16 October), during a live broadcast on Spanish television programme, has been confirmed as that of missing young footballer Álvaro Prieto by Spain's National Police force.

The 18-year-old football player for the Cordoba youth team had been reported missing since last Thursday 12 October after he was last seen near the Santa Justa train station in Seville.

The images shot by the camera crew this Monday morning showed a body wearing clothes that matched what Álvaro Prieto was wearing on the day of his disappearance: white trainers and beige trousers. National Police officers are still inspecting the scene where the body was found.

One of the main theories that National Police investigators are working on is that Álvaro Prieto could have died after being electrocuted while trying to access the train where the engines are located on the medium-distance units. In the area where the body was found is the mechanism that transmits electricity (up to 3,000 volts) from the overhead power cables to the motors. The train in which the lifeless body of the young footballer was found had not moved from the Santa Justa station in recent days, as it was damaged. It was when it was being moved to make room for the inspection of another train that the body was spotted.

Nightclub

The teenager had spent a night out with his friends last Wednesday at the Theatre nightclub, about 3.5km from Santa Justa station. After the night out he walked to the station but missed the train he had a ticket for, at 7.35am. He tried to catch another train at 8.55am which ran from Seville to Barcelona with a stop in Córdoba, but was refused entry onto the train. He was ejected from the area by security staff. Apparently, his mobile phone had run out of battery power and could neither show his train ticket or have a bank card to pay for a new one. He also reportedly did not have a phone charger or cash on him.

Álvaro Prieto left the area at about 9.30am and was caught on CCTV at the station's east gate. The last witness who claimed to have seen him alive said they saw him at the station on the morning of Friday 13 October about 10.30am.

The young man was an engineering student and played in the Córdoba CF youth team.The Investigative Court handling the case had ordered secrecy and police have confirmed that "they are keeping several lines of investigation open."