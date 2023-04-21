Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez visits Doñana to make his point on water use The EU has told Spain that Andalucía's plans for farmers are illegal as currently worded

Pedro Sánchez (centre) on his official visit to Doñana National Park on Thursday afternoon this week.

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

In an election year, the political stakes over water supply to Doñana National Park are heating up as much as the unseasonably warm temperatures.

On Thursday this week, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the very environmentally sensitive wetlands to deliver a speech. It was the current installment of the ongoing verbal battle between the Socialist-led national government and the conservative PP-led regional government over who has done, and is doing, the most to preserve the environment in the area.

Sánchez gave his latest reply to Andalucía's plans to legalise water extraction for irrigation by more farmers in the area - which it says won't affect Doñana at all. The PM said that the PP had no right to drive Doñana to "the point of no return" but didn't take questions on what he would do about it.

The EU has told Spain that Andalucía's plans break European law as they are currently worded.