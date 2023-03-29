Spain’s state weather agency forecasts rising temperatures in Andalulcía Aemet has issued a yellow warning in the Strait of Gibraltar and on the coast of Cadiz, this Wednesday, due to strong gusts of wind and high waves

Stable weather, with slightly cloudy skies, will predominate this Wednesday (29 March) across most of Spain, except in Galicia, where cloudiness will increase in the afternoon and light rain may fall. In addition, temperatures will rise again, and they will exceed 25C in many areas and will even reach 30 degrees, specifically in the Guadalquivir valley in Andalucía, according to the state weather agency (Aemet).

However, the forecaster has issued several weather warnings due to coastal phenomena and wind. Specifically, on the Cadiz coast and in the Strait of Gibraltar area, a yellow level warning is in effect and will remain in place until 4pm this Wednesday, as a force 7 Levante wind is expected west of Tarifa and south of Cape Trafalgar.

Similarly, in Galicia, La Coruña and Lugo there will be a risk of winds with gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour and coastal phenomena, since a force 7 southwest wind is expected with waves of four to five metres in coastal areas.