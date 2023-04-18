Spain's Sierra Nevada ski resort closes winter season with more than 1 million visitors

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

More than one million people visited the Sierra Nevada ski resort this winter season. SUR
Spain&#039;s Sierra Nevada ski resort closes winter season with more than 1 million visitors

Despite difficult weather conditions this year, those responsible for the ski resort in Andalucía's Granada province were happy with the numbers ·

 

Europa Press

Granada

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 11:25

The Sierra Nevada ski and mountain resort in Andalucía's Granada province has closed its winter season with more than one million visitors.

The 2022-23 season saw some 1,061,676 people visit the snowy slopes, of which 810,530 were skiers and 251,146 were not.

The resort also recorded an average hotel occupancy rate of 65%, some 41 million euros in turnover and a final operating profit of more than nine million euros.

The Junta de Andalucía's councillor for Development, Rocío Díaz celebrated the “good numbers achieved in very complicated season for weather”.

Unseasonable warmth forced the closure of several ski resorts across Spain in January. But later in the month when the cold returned, and with it a huge snow storm, it forced the closure of the Sierra Nevada resort for a couple of days.

"Sierra Nevada has been able to overcome a short season, where the cold has come late and the heat very early," Diaz said.

The resort reached an average of 40.2 kilometres of slopes open during the 135 days of the winter season.

