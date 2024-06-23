Spain's Met Office activates yellow alerts for high temperatures in Andalucía

Sections
Spain's state weather (Aemet) has activated yellow 'risk' warnings for heat this Sunday, 223 June, in parts of Cordoba and Jaen provinces, with maximum temperatures that could reach 39C in the afternoon.
Specifically, the risk of high temperatures will affect the countryside areas of Cordoba and the Guadalquivir Valley in Jaén between 1pm and 8pm, according to Aemet.
In addition, high temperatures are also expected in Seville (37C) and in Granada and Huelva, where a maximum of 36 degrees is forecast. The cities of Malaga, Almeria and Cadiz are the region's provincial cities that will record a milder maximum temperature, with 28C in Malaga and 29 degrees in the latter two cities.
Aemet also forecasts light cloudy skies with intervals of medium and high clouds in the region, and doesn't rule out the possibility of morning mists on the Mediterranean coast or fog.
The winds will blow light and variable in Andalucía, except in the Strait of Gibraltar and the eastern Mediterranean coast, with a moderate easterly wind forecast.
