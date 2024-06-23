Spain's Met Office activates yellow alerts for high temperatures in Andalucía

Europa Press Malaga Sunday, 23 June 2024, 09:50 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's state weather (Aemet) has activated yellow 'risk' warnings for heat this Sunday, 223 June, in parts of Cordoba and Jaen provinces, with maximum temperatures that could reach 39C in the afternoon.

Specifically, the risk of high temperatures will affect the countryside areas of Cordoba and the Guadalquivir Valley in Jaén between 1pm and 8pm, according to Aemet.