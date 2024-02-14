Social media comments investigated after death of two Guardia Civil officers whose boat was rammed by drug traffickers

One of the narco-boat suspects being led to court.

Following the arrests of the six crew members of the high-powered drug-trafficking boat which rammed an inflatable police boat, killing two Guardia Civil officers, in the Andalusian town of Barbate last Friday night, the authorities have turned the spotlight on the social media comments made in support of the criminals.

"Hit them!", "ram them!" and other similar comments were made after videos were uploaded of the narco-boat ramming the small Guardia Civil vessel. Some commentators of the lawless behaviour at the mouth of the port in Cadiz province, also applauded and cheered the narco-traffickers.

On Tuesday 13 February, the senior prosecutor of Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla, Ana Tárrago, opened a governmental file to initiate criminal investigation proceedings against the authors of the comments.

The governmental file was initiated following the report presented by the Judicial Police Unit attached to the Public Prosecutor's Office of Andalucía, which analysed phrases, messages and expressions that accompany the videos and which have a "criminal appearance".

The governmental file, together with the police report, is to be sent to the Provincial Prosecutor's Office of Cadiz to open criminal investigation proceedings.