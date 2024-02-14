Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the narco-boat suspects being led to court. Europa Press
Social media comments investigated after death of two Guardia Civil officers whose boat was rammed by drug traffickers
Crime

Social media comments investigated after death of two Guardia Civil officers whose boat was rammed by drug traffickers

"Hit them!", "ram them!" and other similar comments were made after videos were uploaded of the narco-boat ramming the small Guardia Civil inflatable vessel in a port in Andalucía last Friday night

Juan Cano

Barbate

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 13:26

Compartir

Following the arrests of the six crew members of the high-powered drug-trafficking boat which rammed an inflatable police boat, killing two Guardia Civil officers, in the Andalusian town of Barbate last Friday night, the authorities have turned the spotlight on the social media comments made in support of the criminals.

"Hit them!", "ram them!" and other similar comments were made after videos were uploaded of the narco-boat ramming the small Guardia Civil vessel. Some commentators of the lawless behaviour at the mouth of the port in Cadiz province, also applauded and cheered the narco-traffickers.

On Tuesday 13 February, the senior prosecutor of Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla, Ana Tárrago, opened a governmental file to initiate criminal investigation proceedings against the authors of the comments.

Related news

The governmental file was initiated following the report presented by the Judicial Police Unit attached to the Public Prosecutor's Office of Andalucía, which analysed phrases, messages and expressions that accompany the videos and which have a "criminal appearance".

The governmental file, together with the police report, is to be sent to the Provincial Prosecutor's Office of Cadiz to open criminal investigation proceedings.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Drought-stricken Malaga province reservoir to receive water feed from the mountains
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town launches craft and second-hand market in bid to boost tourism and trade
  3. 3 Costa del Sol mayors support call to scrap motorway tolls until train line from Malaga is extended along the coast
  4. 4 Farmers announce another large-scale tractor rally and protest in Malaga next week
  5. 5 Lionesses head to south of Spain as part of Euro 2025 preparations
  6. 6 Why are six Eurofighter military jets sharing the runways with passenger aircraft at Malaga Airport this week?
  7. 7 Fuengirola's new sports and leisure facility opens its gates to public this week
  8. 8 Five strange carnival traditions in Malaga province
  9. 9 Starlite Music World in Estepona declared project of strategic interest by Junta de Andalucía
  10. 10 Malaga relies on the old Guadalhorce wells for half of its water supply this summer

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad