Sleep in a bubble in the middle of a forest in Spain for less than 100 euros a night

A.T. Jaén Friday, 4 July 2025, 11:19 Compartir

Can you imagine sleeping under the stars, surrounded by nature and without giving up comfort? Well, in the heart of Jaén, just a few kilometres from the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y Las Villas natural park, you will find Cazorla Estelar - an exclusive tourist complex that invites you to sleep in a luxury bubble in the middle of the forest.

The best thing is that you can enjoy this getaway for less than 100 euros a night in one of its modern rooms, ideal for couples looking for disconnection, tranquillity and a privileged natural environment.

Charming accommodation in the heart of nature

Cazorla Estelar is not just any hotel. It is designed for those who wish to combine comfort with total immersion in nature. The complex has four luxury bubble suites and six modern-style rooms, one of which is adapted for people with reduced mobility.

Located in Los Peralejos (Cazorla), its location allows guests to enjoy a rural getaway without losing the comforts of high-standard accommodation. From there, you can access natural routes and the Borosa river - the source of the Guadalquivir - or the spectacular ascent to the Cabañas peak. You can also sign up for activities such as horse riding, abseiling, via ferrata, rafting or canyoning.

Sleeping in a bubble under the stars

However, the real star of Cazorla Estelar are its spectacular bubble suites, which are spherical and transparent structures, integrated into nature, allowing you to literally sleep under the starry sky.

Each bubble has:

Private outdoor jacuzzi

Detached plot with lawn

Balinese bed

Private bathroom

Natural and elegant decorations

Warm and cosy ambient lighting

At dusk, the bubble transforms into a private observatory with no light pollution, ideal for enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner or simply relaxing to the sound of nature. Privacy is guaranteed and you can even dine outdoors or relax on the nesting swings installed under wooden pergolas.

Rooms for less than 100 euros per night

If you are looking for a more affordable option, the resort's rooms offer the same contact with nature, but at more affordable prices. From Sunday to Thursday, you can stay for as little as 60 euros a night and for 85 euros at weekends and public holidays.

The rooms are designed in a modern style with natural materials and thoughtful details. They feature elegantly finished en suite bathrooms, garden views and access to the resort's common areas, which include:

Outdoor pool

Main living room with a fireplace

Equipped communal kitchen

Games room with billiards, table football, darts and touchscreen

Green spaces

A combination of affordability, environment and services, Cazorla Estelar is one of the best offers for luxury rural accommodation for less than 100 euros a night.

Additional services

In addition to accommodation, Cazorla Estelar offers a variety of personalised services:

Gourmet breakfast in your private plot (20 euros)

Romantic dinner under the stars with a choice of three menus (70 euros)

Romantic pack with champagne, chocolates and special decorations (50 euros)

Relaxing massages in the middle of nature (50 euros per person)

Extra virgin olive oil tasting (15 euros per person)

Bringing a pet is also possible in exchange for a small fee of between 15 and 20 euros.

How to book your stellar getaway

Whether to celebrate a special occasion, disconnect from routine or surprise your partner, Cazorla Estelar offers you a different experience in a spectacular setting. You can book your stay by calling 613 07 44 79 or through its official website.

So if you are looking for a different kind of accommodation in Andalucía, with the sky as a roof and the forest as a garden, don't hesitate, make your reservation and live a stellar getaway.