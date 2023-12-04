Sierra Nevada opens its ski resort this Tuesday 5 December The resort starts off the winter season as it opens up its slopes in the area of the Emile Allais chairlift

Monday, 4 December 2023

The ski resort in the Sierra Nevada reopens tomorrow, Tuesday 5 December, marking the beginning of the 2023/24 winter ski season. The slopes in the area of the Emile Allais chairlift will open to the public, as well as the beginner slopes Borreguiles and El Bosque.

As has been the case since last Saturday, the Borreguiles cable car will remain operational to connect Pradollano with the Borreguiles slopes area. The snow activities area (sledges and blow-up donuts) at the base of the Veleta chairlift, as well as the facilities in the Mirlo Blanco complex in Pradollano are also be open to the public.

The slopes open from this Tuesday will be Beginners 1, 2, 5 and 7, although the ski services expect to continue increasing the number of slopes as weather conditions permit.