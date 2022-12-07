Sierra Nevada opens the season with a new six-seater chairlift The Emile Allais ski lift improves on the previous one in terms of capacity, speed, comfort and energy efficiency

The Sierra Nevada ski resort in Granada launched its 2022/23 winter season at the weekend with an investment of more than 20 million euros to improve its main facilities and services, which includes the new Emile Allais chairlift.

Marifrán Carazo, regional minister for Development, Territorial Planning and Housing, and president of Cetursa Sierra Nevada, underlined the "enormous efforts" of the ski resort to launch the new season.

"The snowmaking system, which this season has incorporated 105 new devices, allows the winter sports industry in Granada, on which so many jobs depend, to get under way," Carazo said in a press release.

Carazo said that although "the beginning of the season is always complicated", Cetursa and the Junta, "with investments in the latest generation of sustainable technology, have made it possible for the campaign to start today”.

“From now on, it will be easier to grow in terms of skiing," she added.

The opening of the season coincided with the premiere of the new Emile Allais ski lift, a six-seater chairlift that improves on the previous one in terms of capacity, speed, comfort and energy efficiency.

A second new chairlift, the Alhambra chairlift, will be launched in a few days, with similar characteristics to the Emile Allais - both co-financed with React EU funds. These new additions will enable the Borreguiles beginners' area to be reorganised through a better distribution of users and connections with other lifts in the resort.

"This is the largest investment in a season in Sierra Nevada - more than 20 million euros - and a renovation that is unprecedented in the recent history of the resort," said the Cetursa Sierra Nevada president, who, together with CEO Jesús Ibáñez, wished "a great season" for the workers, business owners and users of the resort.

Other new developments include a customer service office, where the ticket offices, ski pass dispensers and the Sierra Nevada user service will coexist. And a new restaurant, Quesos de Suiza, located by the lower station of the Stadium chairlift, will be inaugurated on the weekend of 17 December.

The resort started the season with slopes open in the Borreguiles area, with 1.9 kilometres of skiable slopes and a capacity of 800 skiers, with five ski lifts and snow activities for non-skiers in the Mirlo Blanco complex. The snowmaking system is still operational on the Río run which should be open in a few days.