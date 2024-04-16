Seville's world-famous April fair offers grand display of culture, tradition, revelry and pride

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 15:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

Following the inclement weather that destroyed much of the Andalucía region’s Holy Week festivities, the people of Seville (and thousands from other areas of Spain and further afield) took advantage of the heatwave that smothered the city during the inaugural weekend of their world-famous April fair. The Feria de Abril kicked off on Sunday, when temperatures soared to 30C, but the heat did not deter revellers, who arrived in their thousands to enjoy the first day of a traditional Sevillian celebration that will continue until Saturday 20 April.

The feria overflowed with an array of elegant ‘traje gitanas’ (flamenco dresses) of all colours and designs, while pristine carriages pulled by Andalusian horses paraded around streets named after Seville’s illustrious bullfighters.

Friends and families came together to relax and enjoy the festivities. T. Bryant

This grand display of Sevillian culture, tradition, revelry and pride blend together to create a unique atmosphere. The current financial crisis seemed to worry none of the revellers who crammed into the colourful 'casetas' to eat copious amounts of cured ham, cheese, seafood and meat with family and friends, while also engaging in the dancing of sevillanas, which are an integral part of the proceedings. It has been predicted that more than one million litres of Cruzcampo beer will be consumed during this year’s extravaganza, along with a constant flow of sherry and wine.

Revellers enjoy the late hours. T. Bryant

It was estimated that more than two million people visited the fair in 2023, and the authorities are expecting this year to surpass this figure due to “a massive influx of visitors”. The busiest day is expected to be Wednesday (Miercoles de Feria), a holiday in the city that allows those who cannot follow the accepted practice of taking the week off to enjoy a day at the fairground.

The first feria in Seville, which was originally a livestock market, took place in Prado de San Sebastían between 18 and 21 April 1847: there were just 19 stalls, a vast contrast to the more than 1,000 casetas that this extravagant week-long celebration in the Los Remedios district boasts today.