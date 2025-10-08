Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Horse-drawn carriages in Seville. SUR
Animal welfare

Major tourist city in Spain distances itself from Malaga over its ban on horse-drawn carriages

Instead, the city hall in the capital of Andalucía region, is studying a modification of the bye-laws in consultation with the operators and the college of veterinarians

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 17:03

The clamour of voices surrounding the ban on horse-drawn carriages in Malaga have resounded throughout much of Spain's Andalucía region, where the news has become a hot topic of conversation and has even made the front page of some local newspapers. This is especially true in Seville, where there is a great tradition and commercial interest around this tourist activity.

In the provincial capital of Andalucía local media have just reported that Seville's city council has distanced itself from the measure taken in Malaga and is currently studying the modification of the bye-laws in collaboration with the owners of these working horses and the college of veterinarians.

In fact, one such newspaper, El Diario de Sevilla, has featured the matter on the front page of its print edition, with a full-page photo across five columns stating: "Seville will retain its horse-drawn carriages." The article added that "the city council has dissociated itself from the initiative approved in Malaga".

Although Seville's mayor has not made any official statements himself, his team has told other media outlets that they are not going to comment on what other cities are doing. That said, they then point out that "Malaga and Seville are different", as the latter "has a more deeply-rooted tradition of horse-drawn carriages".

The approach followed in Seville is similar to that advocated by the college of veterinarians in Spain, which advocates for regulations to ensure the wellbeing of working animals. In a national report, they state, among other things, that shelters should be shaded and water provided.

Despite the apparent majority, the Seville branch of left-wing political party Podemos has called on the municipal government to open a "public and transparent" debate on the future of these carriages in the city. Podemos Sevilla has also proposed holding a public consultation to determine whether the city's population supports the continuation of this tourist activity.

Similarly, the Spanish animal rights party Pacma has welcomed the progress made in Malaga as a decisive step towards the definitive elimination of a practice it describes as "obsolete and cruel". Pacma has also called for Seville, Cordoba and other Andalusian cities to follow suit.

