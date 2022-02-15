Seven farms in Andalucía infected with avian flu The Ministry of Agriculture has revealed three new cases in the provinces of Huelva and Seville. In Niebla, the outbreak is on a farm with 32,500 turkeys

The Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development has declared three new cases of avian influenza in the provinces of Huelva and Seville.

In Huelva the outbreak has been detected in Niebla on a farm with 32,500 turkeys. In Seville the outbreaks are at a farm with 16,000 birds in Gilena and a farm with 600 free-range poultry in El Viso del Alcor. The total number of outbreaks in Andalucía is now seven.

Suspicion of the disease, in all cases, was prompted by a high number of bird deaths between 9 to 11 February. Samples taken by the veterinary services of the Junta de Andalucía were sent to the Central Veterinary Laboratory of Algete, as the National Reference Laboratory for Avian Influenza in Spain, where was confirmed that in all three cases the strain HPAI subtype H5N1 was responsible.

The official veterinary services of the Ministry, in coordination with the health authorities and the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as in permanent contact with the sector, are taking the necessary measures to control of the outbreaks, as well as the necessary actions in the established protection and surveillance zones.

So far there is no evidence that the H5N1 subtype can infect humans. However, it is recommended to minimise unnecessary contact with birds showing clinical symptoms or found dead. The virus cannot be transmitted to humans through cooked poultry meat, eggs or processed products derived from them.