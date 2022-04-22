Two new sculptures for the Costa Tropical The ‘Espetero’ and ‘Heart’ will be installed on La Herradura's promenade and the Paseo de San Cristóbal in Almuñécar

Two new sculptures from the Moreno Brothers Art Space are to be installed in Almuñécar-La Herradura. One will be installed on La Herradura's promenade and the other in the Paseo de San Cristóbal in Almuñécar, "adding to the rich and prestigious open-air museum in our towns, by one of the greatest artists of our time, whose creations enjoy national and international recognition,” announced the councillor for tourism and beaches, Daniel Barbero.

The first will be the figure of the 'Espetero' (the name given to the person who cooks the espeto sardines in a dug-out boat) measuring approximately two metres, which will be installed around the San Cristóbal beach, "paying homage to a historic profession that comes from the uses and customs of the men and women of the sea when grilling fish, which is exercised and has been preserved in all the beach bars of Almuñécar and La Herradura," Barbero said.

The second work will be a 'Heart' which is expected to be installed before the summer at the roundabout at the entrance to La Herradura beach.

Other sculptures on permanent display in the towns are: Monument to the Phoenicians (Paseo del Altillo), Monumento Abderramán (below the Peñones del Santo), Seahorse (Aquarium Square), Monument to farmers (Carrera de la Concepción), Water Monument (Plaza del Agua) and the Monument to the Men of the Sea (La Herradura Beach).

Miguel Moreno Romera, born in Granada in 1935), began training with his father and continued at the School of Applied Arts and Artistic Trades in Granada. He obtained his doctorate at the San Fernando School of Fine Arts in Madrid.