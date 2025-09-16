Public health service in Andalucia reminds the public 'if this phone number calls you, please pick up'

Sara Bárcena Hernández Granada Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 17:58 Share

In recent years, we have become accustomed to not picking up the phone when unknown numbers call, not only because of the unsolicited commercial calls that bombard us with all kinds of information at all hours of the day, but also because of increasing scams. But answering an unknown number can sometimes be vital.

The Servicio Andaluz de Salud (SAS) public health service for the Andalucía region has warned on numerous occasions that, if people receive a call from the 955 800 008 number, they should pick it up as this could be their doctor or nurse. This number is a single telephone number established by the regional ministry of health for outgoing calls from primary care centres.

For some time, Andalusian public health users received calls from different numbers, "which made it difficult to identify the caller", as the regional government stated. This is why, this single number was established. The caller on the other side of the line will always be either your GP, a locum doctor or a nurse.

This has improved care and safety for users, who have reported multiple attempts at fraud and scams behind which are people pretending to be Andalusian public health system workers. Now, when you see 955 800 008 on your telephone screen, you will know that the call is from the SAS.

In case users want to communicate with the Andalusian health service, there are other tools such as ClicSalud+, the mobile application Salud Andalucía or Salud Responde.