Salobreña awarded half a million euros to modernise its beaches The coastal village has also received 30,000 euros to install totems and touch screens for tourist information

Salobreña beach will be made more accessible thanks to the funding / ideal

Salobreña, along with Polopos - La Mamola, both in Granada province, has been given nearly half a million euros of subsidies for the improvement of its beaches by the regional government’s tourism department. The money will go towards modernising the beaches and making them more accessible.

The announcement was made by the Junta’s delegate for tourism in Granada, Gustavo Rodríguez, and mayor of Salobreña, María Eugenia Rufino.

They explained that the money will fund three areas: improving accessibility at La Charca beach near Los Faroles restaurant and creating an accessible bathing area, which will improve the service currently offered. The public facilities will be improved, with the eleven existing modules set to be replaced by more modern, efficient and self-cleaning toilets.

Thirdly, a series of information points will be placed along the entire coastline reminding visitors of the importance of the local marine environment.

"We want this to be just the tip of the iceberg of what we want our beaches to be," said Rufino, who also highlighted environmental projects being carried out in conjunction with the University of Granada, the improvement of the mouth of the Guadalfeo river and the possibility of sea-life museumin Salobreña through European funds.

In addition, Salobreña has also been awarded 30,000 euros to place three 'totems' and two panels, along with other information points, with touch screens giving tourist information in different languages which will be located near the tourist office and museum.