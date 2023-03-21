Possible case of salmonella investigated after seven restaurant diners admitted to hospital

A total of 36 people were affected to varying degrees, according to the Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Health, and showed symptoms of general malaise, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea

The Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Health has confirmed this Tuesday, 21 March, that samples taken from 36 people who were taken ill after eating in a restaurant in Seville are being analysed. Those diners affected, mostly with mild cases, showed symptoms of malaise, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Sources from the department have told Europa Press that the incident happened on 10 March. Thirty-six people were taken ill, of which seven had to be admitted to hospital (five in Bilbao, one in the Viamed Hospital in Seville and another in Valme). The two hospitalised in Seville have already been discharged.

The regional Ministry of Health said that "it is not confirmed that it is salmonella", since the samples collected are still being tested. The investigation is focusing on the analysis of meat, eggs and "a possible contagion by a previously infected food handler."

The department has also been investigating an outbreak of salmonella in Gerena (Seville) on 9 March after the consumption of white meat purchased in a food product establishment. There were six confirmed mild cases that did not require hospitalisation.