Ryanair launches two new summer routes at one of its main airport hubs in the south of Spain

ABC de Sevilla Seville Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 14:55 Compartir

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has launched its summer 2025 flight schedule at Seville Airport with 55 routes, including two new destinations: Baden-Baden in Germany and Rome Fiumicino in Italy. The company will offer the city and its flying passengers more options and regular connections at the lowest fares in Europe. Ryanair's programme for summer 2025 will operate with its five Seville-based aircraft, representing an investment of 500 million US dollars and supporting more than 1,800 local jobs, promoting economic growth and development in Seville.

While Ryanair is growing at Seville airport this summer, the budget airline said it has been forced to cut 800,000 seats from its Spanish flights by summer 2025 due to "excessive" fees and "false incentive schemes" by Spanish monopoly airport operator Aena, which the Irish carrier describes as "completely ineffective" in supporting the government's policy of growing regional airports, which are currently under-utilised by 64%.

Ryanair said it has long advocated and invested in regional airports, supporting access to low fares for tourism and employment, but as the airline explained in a statement "Aena has offered no plan to increase traffic at its Spanish regional airports, and this lack of planning, coupled with the excessive charges, will continue to harm regional connectivity, employment and tourism".

At the same time, in the statement shared by Ryanair the company claimed that Spain's consumer affairs minister is "breaching EU law with his illegal fines on hand luggage", which in the airline's eyes "will only increase air fares" for Spanish passengers.

Fares from 22 euros

To celebrate the launch of the 2025 summer schedule in Seville, Ryanair is offering fares from just 21.99 euros. The company said, "Ryanair is delighted to announce the Seville summer schedule, which includes two exciting new routes to Baden-Baden and Rome (Fiumicino)". This summer, Ryanair will operate 55 routes in total, providing its customers with more options for memorable travel experiences during this busy peak season.

Despite the "high Aena fees" that have contributed to cuts in other regions, Ryanair remains committed to Seville, with five aircraft based at the city's regional airport and the generation of more than 1,800 local jobs.