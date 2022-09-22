No one hurt in dramatic school chapel roof collapse The incident occurred early on Thursday morning at Las Esclavas school in Cadiz, although the chapel had been closed since the beginning of the month

The roof of the chapel at Las Esclavas school in Cadiz city collapsed early this Thrusday morning, 22 September, but without causing any personal injury.

The chapel had been closed since 1 September as the deterioration of the roof had been detected. Architects who had been supervising the state of the roof had also recommended that some of the adjacent classrooms be vacated, as the school had done. No pupils were inside the school when the roof gave way at around 7.30am.

In a tweet the provincial fire brigade said the chapel, annexed to the school, measures about 25 by 15 metres.

As a precautionary measure, adjacent nuns' quarters were evacuated until an inspection by the fire brigade could be completed.

The collapsed roof caused a break in an outer wall adjoining a street where the fire brigade set up a safety perimetre around the 15-metre front of the building to prevent the wall from collapsing. One of the options being discussed with the municipal authorities was to demolish the wall.