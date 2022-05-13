Junta offers 451 temporary high-season jobs with its Infoca forest fire brigade Extra staff are needed to provide replacement cover and reinforcements during the period of highest risk for forest fires

The summer is the busiest time for forest fire fighters. / efe

The Andalucia region's Infoca forest fire brigade is looking for 451 extra staff this summer.

There are two types of vacancy on offer. On one hand 104 full-time fire fighters and seven part-timers are needed to provide replacement cover where necessary, and the second category is for 340 workers to be on call when needed during the period of highest risk for forest fires.

These posts, which will not be on contract, will include 165 fire fighters, 155 wardens, 12 telephone operators, five drivers for emergency vehicles, a Brica technician, a Forest Defence Centre technician and another technician for the operational centre.

Details can be found in the Junta de Andalucía’s BOJA Official Gazette which was published on Wednesday.