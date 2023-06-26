Red alerts for temperatures of up to 44C in Andalucía: these are the areas affected Almeria province is the only one in the region not affected by an Aemet alert for the scorching heat this Monday, 26 June

Isabel Méndez Malaga

The scorching heat will continue to tighten its grip in the Andalusian region. In fact, this Monday (26 June), the province of Almería will be the only one in Andalucía in which the state weather agency (Aemet) has not activated any warnings for high temperatures. However, Huelva, Seville, Cordoba, Cadiz, Jaén, Granada and Malaga will be covered by red, amber or yellow warnings for searing heat - depending on the area - with values ​​that could reach up to 44C in the case of the Cordoba and Seville rural areas.

For this last Monday in June, Aemet is forecasting few clouds or clear skies. The winds will blow from the east on the western coast and inland; and be variable in other areas. The minimum temperatures will rise and will be between 23 or 24 degrees in the province of Malaga where a yellow high temperature warning will affect the Antequera region with maximum temperatures that could reach 38 degrees. In Malaga city, however, 30 degrees will not be exceeded, according to Aemet's forecast.

In the rest of the region, the state weather agency has activated red alerts for high temperatures in the rural areas of Cordoba and Seville, a warning that will be in force between 1pm and 9pm, according to reports from Emergencies 112 Andalucía. In these areas, the thermometers may reach 44 degrees. An amber notice will also extend to the Campiña de Cadiz, to Sierra and Pedroches (Cordoba), to the Sierra Norte de Sevilla and to Aracena (Huelva) which will have temperatures of up to 41 degrees, to the region of Cazorla and Segura (Jaén), where 40 degrees can be reached, and the Litoral de Huelva, with maximum temperatures of 39.

In addition, in the same time slot there will be a yellow warning for high temperatures in Cadiz (Grazalema and Litoral), Cordoba (Subbética), Granada (Cuenca del Genil, Guadix and Baza), Seville (Sierra Sur) and Jaén (Capital and Montes), with maximum temperatures of 39 degrees.