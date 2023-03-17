Quarter of a million fake goods seized in two operations in Malaga and Granada

Eugenio Cabezas Compartir Copiar enlace

Two operations by the Guardia Civil have led to the seizure of more than 250,000 counterfeit products, mainly textiles, toys and computer equipment that were being sold on industrial estates in Malaga and Granada. According to the force, 15 people have been arrested and a further 11 are under investigation for alleged offences relating to industrial property rights and public health.

In the first phase, officers were contacted by shops in different towns in the Axarquia region after they suspected they had been supplied with counterfeit sports shoes and toys of different brands. Officers traced the material to an industrial estate in Malaga city where a hoard of 5,000 pairs of counterfeit sports shoes were clandestinely stored for sale in the provinces of Malaga and Cadiz.

In a second phase, more than 150,000 game cards of a well-known video game were seized in another warehouse in Malaga. And, in two warehouses located in an industrial estate in Granada, which were dedicated to wholesale computer material and counterfeit toys, more than 40,000 game cards, 800 figures, 800 computer material products and more than 31,000 pendants for mobile phones were seized. During these inspections, carried out in collaboration with industrial experts of the different counterfeited brands, 13 people were arrested and another nine placed under investigation.

As part of the actions carried out to prevent the sale of counterfeit toys, Operation Faltoy was also carried out during the last Christmas campaign, with inspections being carried out in commercial establishments in the eastern region of Malaga, seizing counterfeit toys and computer equipment.

Inspections were carried out in five establishments dedicated to the sale, distribution and wholesale marketing of toys, with the seizure of more than 13,000 products including toys and computer equipment, which led to the arrest of two people with three others being placed under investigation.

In addition, more than 6,000 toys were seized in contravention of smuggling regulations, and two administrative proceedings were initiated for non-compliance with EU regulations.