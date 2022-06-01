Smoking ban in twenty public spaces in Andalucía's Almuñécar and La Herradura The tobacco smoke-free measure is part of an agreement between the town hall and the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC)

Almuñécar town hall in Granada province has created 20 smoke-free public spaces following an agreement signed with the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), in an effort to continue raising awareness about the dangers of smoking and to create towns that are free of tobacco smoke.

In Almuñécar the smoke-free zones are the Casa de la Juventud, Parque del P4, Castillo de San Miguel, Casa de la Cultura, the Municipal School of Music and Dance, the Health Centre, the Al Andaluz, Reina Sofía, Los Marinos La Carrera and Torrecuevas nursery schools. In addition, the sports facilities of the Francisco Bonet football stadium, the Río Verde football pitch, the municipal swimming pool and the José María García sports pavilion.

As for La Herradura, they have been installed at the health centre and castle, as well as the Civic Centre, Plaza de la Independencia, three playgrounds and La Herradura nursery school.

Although smoking is allowed in open air spaces by Spanish State law, the places in Almuñécar and La Herradura are owned by the town hall and are also used by children. As such the town hall said in a statement that "there shouldn’t be spaces where young people and minors see smoking as a normal and everyday activity.”