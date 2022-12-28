Andalucía’s population has grown by 1.4% in ten years and Malaga province tops the list The figures for 2021 also show that the region is home to 713,400 foreigners, 74.3% of whom are aged between 16 and 64

Andalucía’s population has risen by 113,534 in the past decade, an increase of 1.4%, and the biggest gains were in the provinces of Malaga and Almeria.

The figures from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography for 2021 show that Andalucía remains the region of Spain with the highest number of inhabitants (8,484,804), representing 17.9% of the population of the country. Of the increase, 8.4% were new foreign residents.

Above average in Malaga and Almeria

The data also shows that the provinces of Malaga and Almeria gained more population than the average for the region during the past ten years, with increases of 6.4% and 6.1% respectively.

Huelva’s population increased by the average amount (1.4%) while in Seville, Cadiz and Granada the growth was below average (1%, 0.4% and 0.3%). Meanwhile Jaén and Cordoba provinces lost population during the same period, by 6% and 3.1% respectively.

By age group in the region, the population between 0 and 15 years of age and those who are between 16 and 64 reduced compared with 2011, by 6.2% and 0.2% respectively. The over-65 age group rose by 16.9%.

Foreign residents

The figures for 2021 also show that Andalucía is home to 713,400 foreigners, 74.3% of whom are aged between 16 and 64. Most of them are from elsewhere in Europe.

With regard to the distribution of population, surveys have shown that there is a great deal of unoccupied land in Andalucía’s more than 87,000 square kilometres; the inhabited area of the region is only slightly larger in size than the area covered by the three biggest municipalities, Cordoba, Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz province) and Écija (Seville province).