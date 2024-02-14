Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police make almost 30 arrests during farmers&#039; protests across Andalucía
Farmers' protests

Police make almost 30 arrests during farmers' protests across Andalucía

Four people are being investigated in connection with the unauthorised demonstrations and roadblocks, organised by the 6F movement on social media

Europa Press / SUR

Seville / Malaga

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 11:40

There have so far been 26 arrests across the Andalucía region this Wednesday (14 February) in relation to the unauthorised farmers’ protests in Spain, with four people facing a judicial investigation for the roadblocks organised by the 6F movement on social media, according to data provided by the government delegation in Andalucía to questions from Europa Press. In addition, the government delegation said that nearly 2,000 illegal protesters have been identified in the Andalusian region by police.

Yesterday (13 February), roadblocks took place in the provinces of Seville, Granada, Jaén and Cadiz. The AP-4 was blocked at kilometre 45.35, at Vetaherrado, Lebrija. Also, on Tuesday in Seville, the A-92 at kilometre 37, was blocked at Las Monjas de Carmona housing estate, as well as the A-406 at kilometre 21, in Villanueva de San Juan. In addition, agricultural rallies interrupted traffic in Cadiz province, at kilometre 0 of the A-381, in Los Repastaderos, Jerez de la Frontera.

Today the disgruntled farmers and agricultural organisations have scheduled demonstrations in Malaga province from 10am at kilometre 86 of the A-45; at Caserío de San Benito, Antequera, on the A-92 at kilometre 149 at El Faro; on the A-92M at kilometre 7 at the Hotel-Restaurant Paneque; on the A-384, at the Almargen crossroads, and at the roundabout at the entrance to Ronda.

