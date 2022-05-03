Police investigate man found naked in street with burns to 80% of body The victim has been transferred, in a critical condition, to a specialist unit at a hospital in Seville

A young man between 25 and 30 years old remains in a critical condition in an Andalusian hospital after suffering burns that affect 80% of his body surface.

The victim was found late in the afternoon of Monday, 2 May, wandering the street in the El Cobre neighbourhood of Algeciras. The young man was rushed to the emergency department of the Punta de Europa Hospital in the city, where it was decided to urgently transfer him urgently to the Virgen del Rocío Major Burns Unit in Seville, where he remains intubated, which prevents him from giving a statement to find out what has happened to him.

The investigation is being handled by the Specialised and Violent Crime Unit (Udev) of the National Police. The investigations rule out, at least for now, that it is a settling of accounts linked to drug trafficking or organised crime.

The young man had only been in Algeciras for a few days, to where he had travelled from Madrid, where he lived. It is unknown how he suffered the burns that have left him in a critical condition in hospital.