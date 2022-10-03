Junta issues reminder about the free pneumonia jab for those born between 1951 and 1962, and some others In 2019, before the pandemic, more than 50,000 people in Andalucía were diagnosed with this illness and 2,500 died

The vaccine protects against pneumococcus, a bacteria that causes serious illnesses including meningitis. / sur

The Junta de Andalucía is reminding the public that as well as the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine and the flu jab, there is another vaccine available this autumn for those who have not yet had it and where it is deemed appropriate.

This is the vaccine against pneumococcus, a bacteria that causes serious illnesses such as meningitis, bacteremia and pneumonia. The health authorities recommend it for:

• People born between 1951 and 1962 (inclusive)

• People who are at risk from this type of illness

• Residents of care homes for the elderly and the chronically ill, no matter what their age.

• People who have been admitted to hospital in a serious condition with Covid-19 in the past

Over 50,000 cases a year

Figures from the Junta show that in 2019, before the pandemic, more than 50,000 people in Andalucía were diagnosed with pneumonia. Nearly 12,000 were admitted to hospital and approximately 2,500 died from the illness.

The Andalusian Health Service (SAS) administers this vaccine free of charge to all infants from two months of age; everyone aged between 60 and 70; people of any age with risk factors, including diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease or whose immune systems are suppressed, among others; those who have needed hospital treatment for Covid-19 and elderly residents in care homes.