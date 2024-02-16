In pictures: Wild horses, mares and foals pay special visit to Sierra Nevada ski resort after recent storms

Ángel Mengíbar Granada Friday, 16 February 2024, 07:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

A herd of horses appeared in the vicinity of the Sierra Nevada ski resort in Spain's Granada province to the surprise of visitors and workers earlier this week.

The group of wild horses, mares and foals, spotted near the High Performance Centre, are known to inhabit the area and at least a dozen of them were seen grazing in the area around Hoya de la Mora.

Carlos Rodríguez / Sierra Nevada Experience

"They don't have owners, but they are controlled. They are usually seen from certain slopes of the resort, but it is unusual to find them so close to visitors," souces from Cetursa, operator of the ski resort, told SUR's sister newspaper Ideal.

Carlos Rodríguez / Sierra Nevada Experience

The Sierra Nevada ski resort reopened its facilities on Tuesday after it was forced to close on Monday due to the storm in the area. Staff worked fast to clear the mud that cascaded down some of the slopes following downpours last weekend.