Pharmacists warn against the illegal sale of antigen tests in Malaga province Members alerted the College of Pharmacists who said the tests are being sold in some hardware shops, kiosks and other outlets - and they could give false results

The College of Pharmacists of Malaga has warned consumers not to buy Covid tests in shops that are not pharmacies. Demand for tests has skyrocketed in recent weeks, but pharmacists said it is highly unlikely that other shops know how to store the tests properly and they could give people incorrect results.

The College was tipped off by members of the public who said the tests are being sold in some hardware shops, kiosks and other outlets. The Spanish Agency for Medicines and the Health Delegation of the Junta de Andalucía have been alerted.

"Buying the tests in pharmacies is a guarantee for patients against insecurity and the multiple risks involved of acquiring them in other shops," said the president of the College, Francisco Florido.

"A clear example of this are the conditions under which the tests must be kept and that can hardly be fulfilled outside of pharmacies.

Large retailers

“It may be the case that you take a test not purchased at the pharmacy, it comes out negative and you trust that you can continue with your day-to-day activities without risk to yourself or others when in reality the test was defective and you have Covid,” Florido added.

Earlier this week Health Minister Carolina Darias said pharmacies will continue to be the place to buy a Covid test despite large retailers such as Alcampo, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Ikea and MediaMarkt requesting permission to sell them.