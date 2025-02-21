Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Consumer group in Spain warns about risks of buying Ozempic online
Health

Consumer group in Spain warns about risks of buying Ozempic online

The OCU has reminded people that the distribution of prescription drugs over the internet is banned and has issued an alert that some counterfeit products have already been detected

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Friday, 21 February 2025, 16:58

Spain's OCU consumer organisation in Andalucía has warned people interested in purchasing Ozempic about the risks of buying the drug online, as well as pointing out that counterfeits have already been detected by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Ozempic is a prescription drug of the active ingredient semaglutide, the main function of which is to help people with type 2 diabetes control their blood glucose when sugar levels are too high. "However, its current high demand is due to the fact that it has also been shown to be effective in promoting weight loss in obese or overweight patients," said the OCU.

"The high demand for Ozempic has been detrimental to diabetic patients who have been prescribed the treatment, to the point that it is completely sold out in some pharmacies, despite its high price, as it is prescribed for obesity as an off-label medicine," said the consumers' organisation.

The OCU has reminded people that only the online sale of non-prescription medicines is permitted. The distribution of prescription drugs, such as Ozempic, over the internet is banned. "These sale can only be carried out by pharmacies open to the public, legally authorised and included in the official list published by the competent authority, under the supervision of a pharmacist responsible for dispensing, and without intermediaries," said the OCU, while demanding that priority is given to individuals with type 2 diabetes.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 These are the Malaga towns and villages where you can watch classic cars in action this weekend
  2. 2 Fourteen Malaga villages face 35 per cent hike in water rates
  3. 3 Celebrate Malaga province's 'liquid gold' this coming weekend
  4. 4 This is the exclusive Costa del Sol housing development with prices starting from 640,000 euros
  5. 5 Restoration of iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint complete
  6. 6 Buying and making the most of your dream home in Spain
  7. 7 Spanish authorities briefly implement passport stamping for Gibraltarians at border control
  8. 8 Andalusian regional government to meet Costa Tropical farmers to tackle avocado pest
  9. 9 Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February
  10. 10 Top designers head to Malaga for flamenco fashion show

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Consumer group in Spain warns about risks of buying Ozempic online