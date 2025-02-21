Consumer group in Spain warns about risks of buying Ozempic online

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 21 February 2025, 16:58 Compartir

Spain's OCU consumer organisation in Andalucía has warned people interested in purchasing Ozempic about the risks of buying the drug online, as well as pointing out that counterfeits have already been detected by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Ozempic is a prescription drug of the active ingredient semaglutide, the main function of which is to help people with type 2 diabetes control their blood glucose when sugar levels are too high. "However, its current high demand is due to the fact that it has also been shown to be effective in promoting weight loss in obese or overweight patients," said the OCU.

"The high demand for Ozempic has been detrimental to diabetic patients who have been prescribed the treatment, to the point that it is completely sold out in some pharmacies, despite its high price, as it is prescribed for obesity as an off-label medicine," said the consumers' organisation.

The OCU has reminded people that only the online sale of non-prescription medicines is permitted. The distribution of prescription drugs, such as Ozempic, over the internet is banned. "These sale can only be carried out by pharmacies open to the public, legally authorised and included in the official list published by the competent authority, under the supervision of a pharmacist responsible for dispensing, and without intermediaries," said the OCU, while demanding that priority is given to individuals with type 2 diabetes.