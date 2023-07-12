New help for small businesses and self-employed to help with energy bills in Andalulcía The regional government will allocate 525 million euros of European funds to alleviate the consequences of the rise in electricity and gas prices following the invasion of Ukraine

The self-employed and small businesses in Andlaucía that have suffered cost overruns over the past year as a result of the energy crisis and the consequent increase in electricity and gas bills will be able to recover at least part of what they have overpaid.

The Junta's programme is financed with 525 million euros of European funds and, according to the regional minister of Employment and Self-Employment, Rocío Blanco, it will be managed in an automated way, which will allow all the aid to be paid before the end of the year, and it can be applied for from this Wednesday (12 July).

The aid, included in a decree law approved on Tuesday by the regional government, is aimed at self-employed workers and small businesses with fewer than 250 workers and a turnover of less than 50 million that have been exceptionally affected by the increase in energy costs over the past year.

A flexible scale has been created which establishes a relationship between the bills paid for electricity and gas and the volume of business. According to the regional minister, the most affected sectors include the extractive industries, graphic arts, commerce, hospitality, air and maritime transport. The annex to the decree lists more than 120 sectors of economic activity that will be eligible for this aid. According to Rocío Blanco, practically none have been left out, although companies in the primary sector (agriculture and fishing) will not be able to benefit as they are already receiving Feder funds, which finance this programme.

The calculation of the aid will take into account the so-called 'reference price', i.e. the average cost per kilowatt hour in 2021 and its comparison with that incurred in the eligible period. The amount of the subsidy granted will be the difference between the two costs, i.e. the extra cost applied to the consumption during the eligible period. It is estimated that with the application of this aid, companies and the self-employed will be able to receive aid amounts ranging from 300 euros to two million euros.

The funds will be distributed by means of a first come, first served basis. Payments will be made in a single transfer for 100% of the amount granted, into the bank account provided by the applicant, and before the end of 2023.