National Geographic nominates this beautiful town in Andalucía as the most beautiful in Spain to visit this month

World renowned travel magazine National Geographic has listed the Andalusian town of Baeza as the most beautiful in Spain to visit this December.

The prestigious publication this week published an article where it sang the praises of the town with 16,000 inhabitants in Jaén province. Baeza, a Unesco World Heritage City since 2003, as well as the neighbouring Úbeda, is well-known for its renaissance landmarks

A beautiful monumental town

Baeza stands out for its portentous Renaissance architecture, but also with streaks of late Romanesque, Gothic, Mannerist and Baroque. It is easy to be transported back in time here with cobbled and narrow winding streets and a myriad of historic buildings.

Andrés de Vandelvira was the main architect of the town. He was a man of straight lines, great height, and precision that gives an impeccable and unique style to Baeza that contrasts with the Gothic and Baroque style more common across other parts of the Andalucía region.

Vandelvira is also the name of a restaurant in the town run by Juan Carlos García, which has just been awarded a Michelin star. It's confirmation of how superbly you can eat in this are. The virolos, typical sweets of Baeza with more than 50 years of tradition, are another must.