Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Baeza has been a Unesco World Heritage City since 2003. ABC
National Geographic nominates this beautiful town in Andalucía as the most beautiful in Spain to visit this month
Inland tourism

National Geographic nominates this beautiful town in Andalucía as the most beautiful in Spain to visit this month

The world renowned travel magazine has selected Baeza in Jaén province, a Unesco World Heritage location, as the most beautiful place to visit in the whole of the country this December

Pepe Trashorras

Jaén

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 18:37

Compartir

World renowned travel magazine National Geographic has listed the Andalusian town of Baeza as the most beautiful in Spain to visit this December.

The prestigious publication this week published an article where it sang the praises of the town with 16,000 inhabitants in Jaén province. Baeza, a Unesco World Heritage City since 2003, as well as the neighbouring Úbeda, is well-known for its renaissance landmarks

A beautiful monumental town

Baeza stands out for its portentous Renaissance architecture, but also with streaks of late Romanesque, Gothic, Mannerist and Baroque. It is easy to be transported back in time here with cobbled and narrow winding streets and a myriad of historic buildings.

Andrés de Vandelvira was the main architect of the town. He was a man of straight lines, great height, and precision that gives an impeccable and unique style to Baeza that contrasts with the Gothic and Baroque style more common across other parts of the Andalucía region.

Vandelvira is also the name of a restaurant in the town run by Juan Carlos García, which has just been awarded a Michelin star. It's confirmation of how superbly you can eat in this are. The virolos, typical sweets of Baeza with more than 50 years of tradition, are another must.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Official Costa del Sol weather station registers hottest December day on record in Spain with almost 30C
  2. 2 Stunning photos and video capture strange sea mist that rolled onto the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Malaga port prepares to accept 'last resort' shipments of fresh water as drought continues in the province
  4. 4 Dramatic weather change on the Costa del Sol just one day after recording the highest temperature in the whole of Spain
  5. 5 Court acquits three Malaga residents who spent 17 months in jail for huge cocaine haul
  6. 6 Much-loved Malaga school teacher falls to his death in Spain's Sierra Nevada mountains
  7. 7 Man dies inside a car wash in Spain's Valencia region
  8. 8 Junta de Andalucía proposes desalination master plan to Spain's national government
  9. 9 Hub created to help promote Costa del Sol town at a global level
  10. 10 Passenger numbers continue to soar at Malaga Airport, with almost 21 million people on flights so far this year

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad