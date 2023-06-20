National Geographic dedicates June's cover to the secrets and mysteries of the Alhambra

Javier F. Barrera Granada Compartir Copiar enlace

The Hidden Alhambra is the headline on the cover of this June's National Geographic magazine printed over a stunning photograph of the interior of the Comares tower.

The caption says that 'in the tower of Comares, built in the 14th century by Yusuf I and used as a throne room, is the emir's small private oratory, with its 'mirhab' facing Mecca, horseshoe arch and inscriptions'.

The magazine's summary, on page 3, explains how "the Nasrid dynasty wrote the best chapters of its history on the Alhambra. But this part of the palatine city remains hidden from the eyes of those who do not know how to decipher the scripts. Access to areas closed to the public, the restoration work carried out in the Hall of the Kings and its exceptional paintings, and a tour of the pieces housed in the museum, reveal the ancient Nasrid splendour".

The first part of the text explains that "we enter the heart of the last fortress of Al-Andalus in search of its secret corners". It is a journey that begins as follows: "The end of January. It is raining in Granada. It is not usual, but precisely because of this the dissuasive weather allows access to a different Alhambra, practically on your own".

Ampliar This month's issue of June. Pepe Marín

Magic and gloom

From there, the text takes the reader to the Lindaraja viewpoint, "which retains neither its original name nor the landscape for which it was conceived". This is followed by photos showing part of the canalisations, specifically the Tendilla cistern.

All magic and gloom. The magazine's maps and infographics hold a surprise. On a double page, there is an infographic entitled 'Written in the Alhambra'. "Verses, blessings, dynastic slogans, praises to God and the sultan, reminders of victories.... The Red Fortress is a poem palace on whose walls the Nasrid dynasty wrote the best chapters of its history before disappearing. An Alhambra still hidden from the eyes of those who do not know how to decipher them".

The text continues. It mentions the 'Escalera del Tiempo', the 'Sala de las Camas', the 'Silo Grande del Secano' which is under the Alhambra, sprinkled with meaningful phrases. "Ask the nights for what you want and decide what you want for the days", for example, in the courtyard of the Harem.

The texts have been written by Emma Lira, a Spanish journalist, writer and traveller. The photos are by José Manuel Navia, considered one of the most important contemporary photographers in Spain.