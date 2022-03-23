Motril cancels the Plácido Domingo concert this Saturday, after storm damage The recent heavy rainfall has damaged areas of the bullring where the event was due to be held

This Saturday’s Plácido Domingo concert, on 26 March, has been cancelled due to damage to Motril’s bullring, where the event was due to take place.

It was to be the first time that the world-famous opera singer would give a concert to sing in the Granada province town. However, Motril town hall announced in a press release on Tuesday that it has been cancelled due to the "unavoidable consequences of last week's storm Celia which hit this area of Spain in particular with torrential rain and dust from the Sahara."

A technical report of the venue concluded that the bullring would need a “drying for a period of no less than 20-30 days to support the full weight of the infrastructure of the covered stage” and that the rain is expected to continue over the next few days, rendering the venue unsafe for the event.

The town hall went on to explain that it looked into alternative venues for the concert, but due to problems of reduced capacity, maintenance work or other scheduled events, no suitable or viable alternatives have been found.

Pending the announcement of a new date, concert organisers have guaranteed that tickets will be fully refunded to those who do not wish to keep them for the new date. Information is available via email at: at info.entradas@motril.es and by phoning: 958 838 449.