Junta announces 160-million-euro investment to boost Andalucía's logistics network

The Junta's regional government president Juanma Moreno has announced an investment of 160 million euros to boost the logistics network in Andalucía through to 2030.

Moreno stressed that the objective of this investment to develop logistics centres and communication hubs for global transportation routes will contribute to economic development, job creation and the overall economic well-being of the region.

This is what the president of the regional government said during his visit to Amazon's distribution centre in the Seville town of Dos Hermanas on the fifth anniversary of its opening, a facility where 2,000 employees work.

Moreno praised Amazon's presence in Andalucía with this centre and "the contribution of one of the giants of world trade to the technological, sustainable and logistical awakening of southern Europe, in which Andalucía aims to be a market leader as a major hub," he stated.

He also highlighted "the growing importance that the region has been demonstrating in the logistics and trade spheres thanks to the constant activity registered in recent years by its 11 hubs, including its seven ports".

Moreno also pointed out the strategic location of Andalucía for major global trade routes, which is increasingly valued by major brands and companies around the world, such that "we have a central position on the global maritime arena".

Logistics nowadays plays a significant role in the Andalusian economy, contributing 6% of regional GDP (gross domestic product), with more than 64,000 companies and 125,000 direct jobs, according to data from the Junta de Andalucía.

Logistics development is largely driven by port traffic absorbed by the 11 ports across the region, including Algeciras, one of the most important in Europe. Consequently, 25% of the national traffic registered in Spanish ports bears the seal of having come via Andalucía.