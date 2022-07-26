Active monkeypox virus cases in Andalucía increase to 320, with 78 more under investigation The province that continues to register the most infections is Malaga, with a total of 146

The Andalucía region currently has a total of 320 active cases of monkeypox virus, some 47 more than last Friday, while another 78 cases are still under investigation.

This has been reported by the Junta’s Ministry of Health and Families in a statement released this Tuesday, which it specifies that, as of 25 July, the province that continues to register the most cases is Malaga, with a total of 146, followed by Seville with 80; Cadiz, with 41; Granada, with 20; Cordoba, with 19; eight in Huelva, four in Jaén and two in Almería.

In addition, there are 165 cases that have been declared discarded to the Andalusian Epidemiological Surveillance System Network (SVEA), while 144 previously confirmed cases are now inactive.