Milk allergy warning issued for an oat drink sold in Spain

The labelling of the product indicates that it may contain traces of almond, milk and soy, but milk represents 40% of the drink, which represents a risk for those allergic to milk

The authorities in Spain have issued a product warning for those allergic to milk. The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) was alerted by the health authorities in the Valencian region of the presence of milk in the Alpina brand oat drink despite it not being listed as an ingredient on the packaging.

The drink has been sold in Andalucía, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Basque Country, Madrid and Murcia, although it has not been ruled out that it has also been distributed to other regions.

The affected product is:

- Product name: Avena original.

- Commercial brand: Alpina.

- Container: 250 and 1000 grams.

- Expiry dates: 05/11/2023 and 05/21/2023.

As a precautionary measure, people who are allergic or intolerant to milk, and who have this product are recommended not to drink it. However, it does not pose any risk to people without a milk allergy.