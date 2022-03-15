This is the photograph that led to a fake news tweet about the Junta head's visit to a hospital The Partido Popular in Andalucía is calling on the opposition PSOE party to apologise after it shared the false information about the president of the Junta de Andalucía on Twitter

A piece of fake news on social media after the president of the Junta de Andalucía’s visit to a hospital in Osuna caught a lot of people out, including members of the opposition PSOE-A party.

A photograph had been published of Juanma Moreno surrounded by medical staff applauding him, but a tweet from a fake account claimed that they were not genuine.

The account went by the name of María Isabel, and she tweeted the following: “I work at Osuna hospital and we saw Juanma Moreno arrive, accompanied by dozens of cars. People wearing white coats and identification tags got out of those cars. It was a very pretty sight but I don’t believe those applauding had ever attended to a patient in their lives”.

Her tweet spread like wildfire on social media, including by some officials from the Andalusian PSOE party, although that was denied at first.

The general secretary of the PP in Andalucía, Loles López, criticised the PSOE for spreading fake news and accused the party led by Juan Espadas of “disloyalty, dirty tricks and a determination to muddy political life”, saying they had crossed all red lines by their actions.

She also called on the PSOE-A to apologise to the medical professionals for a lack of respect, especially after two years of pandemic when they had all risked their lives to save other people.