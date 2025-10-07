Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Guardia Civil transfer the detainee. EFE
Crime

Man murders his mother and then hands himself in to police in south of Spain

The suspect confessed that he had killed her a few days earlier, after which the Guardia Civil found her body in her home

José Luis Piedra

José Luis Piedra

Seville

Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 16:14

A man turned himself in at the Guardia Civil police station in the Seville town of Brenes on Friday, 3 October, to confess that he had killed his mother a few days earlier.

The police immediately opened an investigation after finding the woman's body inside her home. The pending autopsy results will clarify the time and cause of death. At the moment, no hypothesis has been ruled out.

Brenes mayor Jorge Barrera said that the town was left in shock following the news. He decreed a day of mourning and expressed his condolences to the victim's family and relatives.

According to the mayor, the suspect is being held in custody, awaiting trial. In the meantime, the police investigation continues.

