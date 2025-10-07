Man murders his mother and then hands himself in to police in south of Spain

José Luis Piedra Seville Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 16:14 Share

A man turned himself in at the Guardia Civil police station in the Seville town of Brenes on Friday, 3 October, to confess that he had killed his mother a few days earlier.

The police immediately opened an investigation after finding the woman's body inside her home. The pending autopsy results will clarify the time and cause of death. At the moment, no hypothesis has been ruled out.

Brenes mayor Jorge Barrera said that the town was left in shock following the news. He decreed a day of mourning and expressed his condolences to the victim's family and relatives.

According to the mayor, the suspect is being held in custody, awaiting trial. In the meantime, the police investigation continues.