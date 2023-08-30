Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Tourists relax on the sun loungers by the pool of a Costa del Sol hotel. SUR
Malaga province checks in 40% of the hotel business across whole of Andalucía
Up to July there were more than 11.8 million hotel overnight stays, a historic figure that exceeds the Costa del Sol's best year on record by 2.5%

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 14:15

The latest data shows the strength of tourism in Malaga province, which accounts for 40% of the hotel business generated in the first seven months in Andalucía. The report on the hotel business in the region, which is published every month by the Junta's Ministry of Tourism, Sport and Culture, stated that between January and July, the hotels in Malaga province have had 11.8 million overnight stays, 39.3% of the total registered in the region, which reached 30.1 million, 8.5% more than in 2022.

Also, the figures for the Costa del Sol this year are 2.5% above the records of 2019, considered the best year in the tourist history of the destination.

Andalucía is in fourth position in the ranking of hotel bookings in Spain, accounting for 15.6% of overnight stays up to July. It is the main destination for stays by Spanish tourists, with a share of 21%. The Junta's report also highlights that Malaga and Cadiz are the Andalusian provinces with the highest number of hotel beds and staff.

The region's Jaén province has seen an increase of 7% due to the rise in demand for rural experiences. And hotels in Cadiz have exceeded the 2019 figures by 1.7%. The same increase has been experienced by Seville, which comes third in the Andalusian ranking in hotel overnight stays with a share of 14.1% after increasing the number of nights booked by 16% in the first seven months of the year.

It is followed by Granada, with a share of 10.3%; Almeria, with 8.8%, and Huelva, with 7.1%.

