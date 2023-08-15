Europa Press Seville Compartir Copiar enlace

Airports in Andalucía have already received a total of 18,555,221 passengers in the first seven months of the year, figures that exceed the pre-pandemic data (17.7 million in July 2019) and represent a 21.15% increase over the same period last year, according to data provided by Spain's main airports operator Aena.

So far this year, Malaga Airport has received 12.5 million passengers, followed by Seville airport, with 4.5 million passengers; Granada airport, with 576,618 passengers; Jerez airport, with 523,254 passengers; and Almeria airport, with 431,199 passengers.

In the month of July alone, Andalusian airports received 3,401,403 passengers, which represents 14.6% more than in 2022 and exceeds the record of 2019 when 3.2 million were reached.

Malaga Airport received 2,432,411 passengers; Seville airport, 677,380 passengers; Jerez airport, 100,009; Almeria airport, 98,445 and, finally, Granada airport, 93,158 passengers.

Historic record in Malaga

With these figures, Malaga airport closed the month of July with the highest traffic figures in its history, dating back to four years earlier.

The more than 2.4 million passengers who passed through the Malaga facilities last month exceeded those recorded in the same month of 2022 by 17.8%. The 17,320 flights also translated into percentage increases; specifically, the airport recorded 12% more movements than in July last year.

Seville, Granada, Jerez and Almeria airport passenger data

The good figures for Seville airport in July are due to the good performance of both domestic and foreign traffic. In terms of international traffic, the United Kingdom (55,276), Italy (55,191), France (45,167), Germany (30,346) and Portugal (24,282) were, in absolute terms, the markets with the greatest demand.

The positive evolution of traffic during July favoured the balance so far in 2023, a period in which the Seville infrastructure has registered 4,521,627 passengers, 21.3% more than in the same months of 2022. The number of flight operations amounted to 37,018, an increase of 6.2% over the first seven months of last year.

Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén Airport closed July with 93,158 passengers, which represents an increase of 5.1% over the same month last year. Of these, 85,053 travelled to or from a Spanish city (5.6% more than in July 2022), while 8,033 opted for flights to or from abroad (+2.3%).

In the first seven months of 2023, 576,618 passengers passed through the airport (17.2% more than between January and July 2022).

Jerez airport received 100,009 passengers in July, 99,378 of whom travelled on commercial flights, 57,323 to or from Spain and 42,055 from abroad.

Finally, Almería airport closed July with 98,445 passengers, 5.3% more than in the same month of 2022 and, in the accumulated year, received 431,199 passengers, 12.1% more than in the same period of 2022.