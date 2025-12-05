Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Seville Local Police van. EP
Violence

At least two minors investigated for burning homeless person's hair in Seville

The victim has been identified but not located

EP

Friday, 5 December 2025, 18:20

The Guardia Civil are investigating at least two minors in Benacazón (Seville) who reportedly burned the hair of a homeless person in public.

According to sources, at least one suspect has been identified. The victim has been identified but not located.

The investigation has been transferred to the hate crime response teams of the Seville Guardia Civil. For the moment, the age of the suspects has not been revealed.

