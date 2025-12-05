At least two minors investigated for burning homeless person's hair in Seville

EP Friday, 5 December 2025, 18:20 Share

The Guardia Civil are investigating at least two minors in Benacazón (Seville) who reportedly burned the hair of a homeless person in public.

According to sources, at least one suspect has been identified. The victim has been identified but not located.

The investigation has been transferred to the hate crime response teams of the Seville Guardia Civil. For the moment, the age of the suspects has not been revealed.