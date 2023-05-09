At least seven soldiers injured during military manoeuvres in Andalucía The training exercise incident involving Legionnaires happened just after midday at the Álvarez de Sotomayor military base in Viator (Almeria)

At least seven soldiers have been injured during a training exercise at the Álvarez de Sotomayor military base in Viator (Almería), Andalucía.

Several Defence sources have confirmed the incident, which happened just after midday, involving members of the King Alfonso XIII Brigade II of the Spanish Legion.

It was around 1pm when seven people were transferred from the military base to the Torrecárdenas University Hospital in Almeria, where five of them had minor injuries while another two were still under examination, without the extent of their injuries being known, according to health sources.