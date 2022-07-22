Number of Covid patients on hospital wards and in ICUs in Andalucía drops The region has added 4,096 new coronavirus infections and 48 deaths in the last three days, according to the Junta's Ministry of Health

The Andalusian region has this Friday, 22 July, registered a total of 4,096 new coronavirus infections since last Tuesday - some 1,449 more than those recorded three days ago - bringing the total number of infections in Andalucía to 1,578,019 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of officially recorded Covid deaths has increased by 48, to 14,586 according to the Junta de Andalucía data.

The region’s Ministry of Health also reported that there are 73 fewer hospitalised patients than last Tuesday, down to 689, while ICU admissions have dropped, by three, to 28. By province, Malaga registers 140 hospitalised patients, of which seven are in an ICU, followed by Seville, with 127 admitted and two in the ICU; Granada with 96 admitted, five in ICU; Huelva with 80, one in intensive care unit; Cadiz with 72, four in the ICU; Jaén with 73, six in the ICU; Cordoba with 55, one in the ICU, and Almería with 46 and two in the ICU.

The cumulative incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age (the only group measure), has dropped to 371.51 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 53.92 down on three days ago.