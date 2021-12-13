Junta's Health Minister confirms another Omicron variant case in the region The latest infection was detected in a young woman who had travelled to the Andalucía region for a few days, from Madrid

The health authorities in Andalucía have this Monday (13 December) confirmed a fourth case of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 in the region that was discovered in Seville, according to the Junta's Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre.

The Junta announced last Thursday, 9 December, the first three confirmed cases of the Ómicron variant in Andalucía, two in Cadiz province and one in Almeria. Two of them were found in patients who had made trips to South Africa and the third was infected by community transmission after travel to another region in Spain.

Speaking to journalists in Seville, during a visit to new facilities at the QuirónSalud Mother and Child Hospital, Aguirre said that the fourth confirmed case of the Ómicron strain in Andalucía is in a young woman in Seville "without clinical significance" who had travelled from Madrid to spend a few days in the region.

The head of Health in Andalucía said that all the region's four confirmed cases have mild symptoms and the patients are in self-isolation and have not required hospitalisation.