Junta to ask region’s top court to prolong ‘Covid passport’ for hospitality until 31 January No other new restrictions have been announced following the regional government’s coronavirus pandemic ‘Committee of Experts’ meeting in Malaga this Monday

The Junta de Andalucía has not proposed any new coronavirus pandemic control restrictions after the regional government’s ‘Committee of Experts’ met in Malaga this Monday (3 January).

However, the Junta’s Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, said it is going to ask the region's top court, the TSJA, to extend the need to present a ‘Covid passport’ to be able to access the interior spaces of hospitality establishments until 31 January.

The existing measure to provide a Covid certificate of vaccination, recovery or negative test (PCR in 72 hours or antigen test in 48 hours performed by authorised centre) for people to access bars, restaurants and nightlife establishments, is due to end on 15 January after it was ratified in December by the region’s top court, the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucía.

The Junta has also confirmed that the current health alert levels 1 and 2 are to be maintained in the different municipalities across the region.

Additionally, the regional government has reinforced its commitment to face-to-face teaching in schools, a proposal that it will take forward to the national meeting of the Interterritorial Council, between the Ministry of Health and the autonomous regions, on Tuesday (4 January).