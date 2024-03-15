Junta president calls for tourist tax meeting in Andalucía

Europa Press Seville Friday, 15 March 2024, 16:38 Compartir Copiar enlace

President of the Junta de Andalucía Juanma Moreno aims to get local authorities together to discuss the possibility of towns and cities imposing an extra tax on tourists in the region, similar to the one charged in cities such as Barcelona.

Moreno said on Thursday that he has urged the regional minister of tourism, Arturo Bernal, to arrange a meeting between the Andalusian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FAMP) and the Confederation of Andalusian Business owners (CEA) in which the Junta will act as a "mediator" to assist both parties to reach an agreement on the regulation of a regional tourist tax.

Moreno made this announcement after the FAMP president and the Mayor of Cordoba, José María Bellido, proposed to the Junta de Andalucía the creation of a working group on the regulation of a tourist tax in Andalucía, a demand shared by mayors of cities such as Seville, Granada, Cadiz and Malaga, all of them from the Partido Popular. The proposal was made to Moreno during his speech at the Europa Press breakfast briefings on Tuesday.

During his speech at the closing of the IV Spanish Economic Forum in Andalucía organised by El Español and Invertia, Moreno said that he had instructed Bernal to call a meeting with municipal authorities and business owners "so that they can sit down and negotiate an agreement or a possibility of an agreement for this tourist tax that some town councils are demanding with very specific limitations and that the sector does not quite see".

"There is a small conflict that we are going to resolve between the administrations and where the role of the Junta de Andalucía, as always, is to mediate and at the same time to promote an agreement that is ultimately positive for a sector as important as tourism and also to improve the quality of the tourism we offer," the president of the Junta said.